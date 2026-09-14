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Newcastle United striker William Osula will only be considered by Denmark for Nations League duty if he features against Leeds United tonight – match preview here.

The 23-year-old emerged as an increasingly important figure during the second half of last season under now former boss Eddie Howe, as he enjoyed the most productive campaign of his career in terms of numbers.

Osula had hoped to carry that momentum into the new campaign under new boss Matthias Jaissle and made an encouraging start, setting up a goal in Newcastle’s opening-day meeting with Liverpool.

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However, the Dane’s evening was cut short after he picked up a foot injury in the second half and was forced off.

The striker has not featured since, with the setback now threatening to derail his involvement with the Denmark national team during the upcoming international break.

According to Danish outlet PL Bold, in terms of the Denmark squad, Osula ‘will only be considered if he plays for Newcastle tonight’ against Leeds in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen whether Osula will be deemed fit enough to feature at Elland Road, with missing out on Denmark’s upcoming Nations League fixtures now a realistic possibility.

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Denmark are due to announce their squad on Tuesday, with Brian Riemer’s side set to play four Nations League matches during the international break.

Osula only made his senior Denmark debut in June this year, but Riemer holds the striker in high regard.

Even if he misses out on the latest squad, Osula could quickly force his way back into the international picture if he can produce a consistent run of performances for Newcastle, with the next international break coming in November.

Before committing his international future to Denmark, Osula had been the subject of efforts to convince him to represent Nigeria instead, although those attempts ultimately proved unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, Jaissle will be determined to preserve his unbeaten start to the new era on Tyneside, ensuring the Magpies leave Elland Road with that record intact.