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Former Ajax midfielder Marciano Vink has lauded Wolves striker Tolu Arokodare for his ‘footballing class’ on the pitch.

The 25-year-old had suffered a tough period at Molineux after arriving with considerable expectations last summer, having shone brightly in Belgian football.

Arokodare subsequently made a loan switch to Ajax during the summer window in search of a career revival, also seeking an escape route from Championship football.

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Last month, the Nigerian expressed his delight at being immersed in the environment in Amsterdam, while a former Ajax midfielder backed him to reach the remarkable milestone of 25 goals in the Eredivisie.

The early evidence suggests Arokodare could be on course for a substantial campaign, with the striker already having found the net five times in eight appearances across all competitions for the Dutch giants.

Arokodare underlined his growing importance again on Saturday, playing his part as Ajax swept aside Fortuna Sittard with a commanding 5-1 victory.

Giving insight into Arokodare’s performance, Vink praised his control and effort despite the finish drifting wide, highlighting how impressive the move was given the striker’s size and strength in such a tight area.

Out on loan Santiago Bueno Tolu Arokodare David Moller Wolfe Pedro Lima Hwang Hee-chan Sam Johnstone Wolves players out on loan

The former Ajax star also pointed out that the effort could have been a goal of the year contender had it found the top corner, with the entire move showcasing Arokodare’s considerable footballing class.

Vink was quoted as saying by Dutch outlet Voetbal Primeur: “That chance for Tolu, which he controls on his chest and then shoots wide with his left.

“He took it a bit too much on the outside of his foot this time, causing it to go wide.

“But that is really impressive, in tight space for such a big and strong guy.

“It’s a good thing the ball didn’t go straight into the top corner, because then it would be the goal of the year.

“That whole move reveals so much footballing class.”

A former Netherlands striker recently stressed that he would like to see Arokodare carry his strong form into European competition for Ajax.

The Dutch giants are set to begin their Conference League campaign next month, giving Arokodare another stage on which to demonstrate that his resurgence is more than just a promising start.

Meanwhile, another Wolves striker currently out on loan, Hee-chan Hwang, made his Schalke debut on Friday and marked the occasion by providing an assist after being introduced from the bench.

Schalke boss Miron Muslic has already explained that they brought Hwang in because he possesses a profile that had been missing from the German outfit’s squad.