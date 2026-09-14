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Former Premier League manager Steve Bruce thinks Leeds United skipper Ethan Ampadu has shades of Declan Rice about him.

Ampadu, who is a key man in Daniel Farke’s system at Leeds, was in superb form on Monday evening as the Whites took Newcastle United apart at Elland Road.

Matthias Jaissle’s visitors were just no match for Leeds, who were 3-0 up by half time and ultimately went on to win the game 4-1.

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Leeds were solid at the back, with Tarik Muharemovic dubbed a colossus, while they dominated in midfield and were clinical in the final third.

Ampadu completed the full 90 minutes, staying on the pitch even as Farke made wholesale changes with his substitutes in the second half, with the win safe.

Bruce believes Ampadu is so important for Leeds in the engine room and gives them huge strength while keeping things simple.

The former Premier League defender and manager is of the view that Ampadu has shades of Rice about him in the way he operates.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

Bruce said on talkSPORT (14th September, 22:02): “He is a sort of a Declan Rice a little bit.

“He’s got that look of a Declan Rice.

“I think he’s 26. I’ve always been intrigued by him to see how far he can go because everything seems to come so naturally to him.

“He is a really, really good athlete. Keeps it simple, passes the ball well.

“He gives you that certain strength in the middle of the pitch and I thought he was the man in there, he really, really was.”

Ampadu won real plaudits last season for his performances as Leeds steered clear of relegation danger in the Premier League.

Former Premier League midfielder Danny Murphy talked up Ampadu’s growth as a player and a leader.

Ampadu himself revealed that he learned all about professional standards from striker Ollie Watkins during his first campaign as a professional at Exeter City.

Given Leeds’ positive start to the campaign, few would forgive Whites fans for dreaming about the possibility of a push to claim a spot in Europe.