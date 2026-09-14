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Ajax’s technical director Jordi Cruyff is targeting former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma, who is currently looking for a new club after departing N17.

The Mali midfielder left Tottenham this summer after his contract ended with the north London giants.

The recently turned 30-year-old midfielder played only eleven league games last season, clocking only 605 minutes, as he struggled to make much impact.

Turkish side Amedspor wanted him before his deal expired at Spurs, but they could not tempt Bissouma to join them.

The Mali international is still looking for a new club and has attracted interest from Serie A, where Lazio are keen, though Juventus do not have space to add him to the squad due to league rules.

However, former Spurs man Bissouma has no shortage of options as multiple clubs are keen on him, and one more European giant are now on his trail.

According to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, Eredivisie giants Ajax are considering making a move for Bissouma.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

And it has been suggested that De Godenzonen supremo Cruyff is thinking about making a ‘splash’ for the former Spurs man.

However, they do not have clear shot at the experienced midfielder, as more clubs from Europe’s top five leagues are also in the race.

Last summer, Everton and West Ham United fancied the ex-Brighton man, but that did not materialise into anything solid.

Following long-term multiple injury issues at N17, Bissouma left the north London giants after playing 111 times for them in his four-year spell.

The 30-year-old Malian defensive midfielder has played more than 200 Premier League games and could play for a club outside England after eight years.

After starting in Mali for Real Bamako, he had a two-year spell at Ligue 1 club Lille, and it remains to be seen whether Ajax will be able to pick him up amid interest from other clubs.