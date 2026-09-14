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Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens is of the view that Tottenham Hotspur talent Yusuf Akhamrich has the potential to be a top player if he can work on certain areas of his game.

The 21-year-old winger came through the academy setup of Tottenham Hotspur and during the winter window, he joined Bristol Rovers on loan, where he made 19 appearances while registering eight goal contributions.

Akhamrich joined Leyton Orient on a season-long loan from Premier League side Tottenham, and O’s boss Wellens was delighted to sign him as he dubbed him ‘extremely talented’.

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The Spurs loanee has made a brilliant start to his career in League One, as he has already netted three goals in six games and former EFL star Adrian Clarke admitted that he can see the glimpses of Michael Olise’s early days in Akhamrich.

He featured for 90 minutes during their loss against Wycombe Wanderers at the weekend, which ended with a 3-2 scoreline and the 21-year-old was able to leave his mark on the game when he assisted Jaze Kabia’s goal in the 52nd minute.

Wellens is of the view that Akhamrich was a bright spark in the O’s defeat and stressed that the Spurs talent is a clever player with tremendous talent.

He also thinks that Akhamrich will need to work on his reactions and starting positions, which, if improved, can turn him into a top player.

Team Year Points Birmingham City (C) 2024–25 111 Wolverhampton Wanderers (C) 2013–14 103 Charlton Athletic (C) 2011–12 101 Plymouth Argyle (C) 2022–23 101 Sheffield United (C) 2016–17 100 Top five most points total in League One;

(C) Champions

“Yusuf [was a] bright spark”, Wellens told Leyton Orient’s in-house media (3:37).

“[He] gets up the pitch, he is clever, he can be off people at times a little bit quicker.

“But, yes, we are really, really pleased with Yusuf – he is a tremendous talent.

“And again, if he gets his reactions better, he gets his starting positions better, he has got the chance to become a top, top player.”

The Tottenham youth product has established himself as a regular in Wellens’ forward department and has featured in all but one game so far this season.

Wellens previously claimed that Akhamrich can become the best player in League One this season and his former team-mate Promise Omochere has high hopes for the youngster’s future.

We recently picked out Akhamrich as a player who can potentially push for a spot in Spurs’ first team at some point.