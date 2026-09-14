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Leeds United defender Tarik Muharemovic is determined to see the Whites through their final two fixtures at Elland Road before the international break in the ‘best mode’, starting tonight against Newcastle United – match preview here.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed an encouraging introduction to life in Yorkshire since arriving as the second-most expensive signing in Leeds’ summer window.

Muharemovic has been entrusted with virtually every available minute for Daniel Farke’s side so far, while also helping the Peacocks register two clean sheets.

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Although Leeds suffered a bruising 6-3 defeat to Chelsea in the EFL Cup last week, the Bosnian still had cause for celebration after registering his first goal for the club.

The Centre-back’s towering header even left Chelsea set-piece coach Austin MacPhee frustrated.

The Yorkshire outfit now turn their attention to Newcastle United tonight, with Muharemovic looking to build on his impressive displays in another demanding test.

Muharemovic acknowledged the challenge Newcastle United will pose, but stressed that Leeds are fully focused on securing all three points and ending their final two home fixtures before the international break on a high.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

The defender also highlighted the influence of the home support, admitting that hearing the fans sing before kick-off brings a strong emotional connection and gives the players extra motivation to repay their backing on the pitch.

Muharemovic told Leeds’ official website: “A hard game, like always. We have to be ready, especially after a game on Wednesday.

“We are preparing already for the next steps. We want these three points.

“We want to finish the last two home games in the best mode before the international break.

“So, yeah, full focus on that. We play at home so we want to win.

“Before the kick-off, how the fans sing, you feel the emotions, the love for the club.

“I think that is also a thing that gives us players such motivation to give something back to the people who live for this club.”

Matthias Jaissle is yet to taste defeat since taking charge on Tyneside, leaving Leeds with little margin for error as they prepare to confront the unbeaten Magpies.

Leeds legend Jon Newsome thinks it is possible new boy Jean-Matteo Bahoya can turn on the style against Newcastle tonight.

The Whites have another home assignment awaiting them at the weekend, when Crystal Palace visit Elland Road in their final fixture before the international break.

Meanwhile, William Osula’s hopes of joining Denmark for international duty hinge on whether he features at Elland Road.