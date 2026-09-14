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West Ham United defender Jean-Clair Todibo believes joining Ligue 1 outfit Lens was an obvious choice due to the need to hit the ground running.

The Hammers signed the 26-year-old defender initially on loan from French outfit Nice in 2024 and following summer, made his move to London permanent.

He made 23 appearances in the Premier League last season, starting 20 games and following West Ham’s relegation, he was linked with a move to Serie A, with Juventus and Atalanta both being his admirers.

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Ligue 1 club Marseille also came close to signing Todibo on loan with West Ham and the French giants agreed to a verbal deal, but things did not go according to plan, as the move broke down due to Marseille being cash-strapped.

The West Ham star ultimately received his move during deadline day of the transfer window as he joined Lens on a season-long loan.

Todibo was on the bench during Lens’ Champions League game against Slavia Prague last week and he made his debut at the weekend after coming off the bench against Le Mans in a 2-2 draw.

The Hammers loanee pointed out that for a season-long loan he needed to integrate with the team quickly and added that due to him being able to speak French, Ligue 1 was the perfect league for him.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

Todibo spent his youth career in France with Toulouse before moving to Spain to join Barcelona in 2019 and he added that he really liked Lens’ project.

“Why Ligue 1? It is easier for integration”, Todibo was quoted as saying by French outlet Made In Foot.

“I speak French.

“We were going for a one-year loan, so with a one-year loan, we had to integrate quickly.

“I really like Lens.

“I really like the project. So coming here was an obvious choice.”

Todibo has three more years left on his contract with West Ham and Lens do not have an option to buy in the loan agreement.

However, having fallen out with West Ham boss Nuno Espirito Santo, it seems Todibo has little future back at the London Stadium.

He has already impressed Lens attacker Florian Thauvin, who believes the centre-back will be a major asset for the team and Todibo will be determined to prove him right.