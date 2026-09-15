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Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah is set to see a new man at the helm at Trabzonspor, with the Turkish outfit poised to appoint Thomas Reis as their boss.

Salah embarked on a new chapter with the Black Sea Storm after leaving Anfield as a free agent, bringing his long association with the Reds to an end.

The 34-year-old put pen to paper on a lucrative two-year contract with Trabzonspor as he began a fresh adventure in Turkey.

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However, life at his new club has hardly gone to plan, with Trabzonspor being knocked out of the Europa League qualifiers last month.

That disappointment ultimately brought Fatih Tekke’s tenure at the Turkish outfit to a close, with the manager subsequently stepping down from his position.

Trabzonspor have since been searching for a new man to take charge, with several prominent names emerging as potential candidates for the vacancy.

Former Nottingham Forest and Wolves boss Vitor Pereira was among those linked with the role, while former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard was also mentioned as another possibility, although neither option materialised.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

There was even speculation that former Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola had emerged on the club’s radar, although those claims were later dismissed as untrue.

Now, the Black Sea Storm’s prolonged search for a successor appears to have reached its conclusion, with Trabzonspor having ‘reached an agreement’ with Reis, who is expected to arrive shortly to complete the formalities, according to Turkish outlet Tivibu Spor.

Reis is set to sign a two-year contract with Trabzonspor and will immediately take charge of ‘his first training session tomorrow’.

His first assignment will be a formidable one, with Trabzonspor’s next fixture coming against Galatasaray as Reis prepares to begin his tenure with a demanding test.

After five rounds of the Super Lig, the Black Sea Storm find themselves ninth in the table, leaving the German coach with the challenge of steering the side away from their early struggles.

Salah will now hope the change in the dugout can breathe new life into his spell at Trabzonspor and help him find his best form in Turkey.

The Egyptian has already registered five goal involvements in seven appearances across all competitions, offering an encouraging foundation for the campaign ahead.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have also endured a difficult start to life without Salah, with the Reds currently sitting eighth in the Premier League.