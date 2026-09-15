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AZ Alkmaar skipper Jordy Clasie has warned that Sunderland forward Brian Brobbey knows how to keep opposition defenders on their toes.

Sunderland brought in Brobbey from Ajax last summer and he made eight goal contributions for the Black Cats in the Premier League, while helping them to earn a place in the Europa League this season.

Former Dutch star Winston Bogarde stated that the 24-year-old benefitted from his move to English football last season and a journalist pointed out that despite struggling initially, Brobbey managed to pick up the pace in the second half of the campaign.

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During the summer window it was suggested that Italian side Como could make a late attempt to sign the Sunderland forward, but nothing materialised and he has started all four league games for Regis Le Bris’ side this season.

On Wednesday, Sunderland will play their opening match of the Europa League campaign against Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, against whom Brobbey has plenty of experience playing in the past for Ajax.

AZ Alkmaar captain Clasie hailed Brobbey as a fantastic striker and stressed that the Black Cats forward has pace and strength.

The former Southampton star pointed out that AZ Alkmaar have experience of playing against Brobbey and stressed that he always keeps centre-backs on their toes with his movements.

Season Position 2025–26 7th 2024–25 4th (Championship; promoted via play‑offs) 2023–24 16th (Championship) 2022–23 6th (Championship) 2021–22 5th (League One; promoted via play‑offs) Sunderland’s last five league finishes

“Brobbey is a fantastic striker”, Clasie told Dutch magazine Voetbal International.

“He is strong and good on the ball, combined with pace and depth.

“He keeps the centre-backs on their toes all the time.

“We have already seen that during our matches against him in his time at Ajax.

“You are going to come up against top strikers like this in the Europa League and that is just great.”

Brobbey is one of the few players in Le Bris’ squad having experience of playing in the European competitions and the striker has scored seven goals in 22 Europa League games so far in his career.

Sunderland will host the Dutch outfit at home on Wednesday and Le Bris might once again count on the 24-year-old forward to lead his attack against the Eredivise outfit.

Brobbey, despite starting all league games this season, has yet to find the back of the net and he will be keen to get himself going by scoring against a familiar foe.