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Sunderland captain Granit Xhaka has admitted he dreams of another Europa League final after losing twice and is determined to get his hands on silverware with the Black Cats.

The 33-year-old has quickly emerged as an influential figure at the Stadium of Light since arriving last summer, playing a key role as the Black Cats secured Europa League football for the first time in 53 years.

However, his future on Wearside came under scrutiny in July when Chelsea pushed for the Swiss international, only for Xhaka to reaffirm his commitment to Sunderland.

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The midfielder had spoken about how life at Sunderland feels similar to being at home.

The Black Cats are now preparing for their Europa League opener against AZ Alkmaar on Wednesday night, with the Stadium of Light set to host their long-awaited return to European competition.

Xhaka stressed that competing in Europe is part of the challenge at Sunderland, reflecting on how few people expected the club to reach this level.

The Swiss international also admitted that the Europa League represents a bonus alongside the Premier League being the priority, but revealed his personal ambition to reach another final after losing the previous two he played in.

Season Position 2025–26 7th 2024–25 4th (Championship; promoted via play‑offs) 2023–24 16th (Championship) 2022–23 6th (Championship) 2021–22 5th (League One; promoted via play‑offs) Sunderland’s last five league finishes

Xhaka said at a press conference (18.50): “You play to be in Europe, or Champions League, and it is a part of the challenge that we have.

“Not many people expect that from us, Sunderland; not many people believed in us last season, but we did it.

“I don’t want to call this a bonus, but this is a bonus for us because, for sure, the Premier League is our priority.

“But the bonus is the Europa League, something we’re trying to get – that’s a big challenge for us.

“I have been twice in the final, lost twice in the Europa League final.

“So, for me, it is a big dream to get in another final, and to get in with this football club.”

Xhaka first suffered Europa League final heartbreak in the 2018/19 campaign with Arsenal before experiencing a second defeat in the competition’s showpiece during his time with Bayer Leverkusen in the 2023/24 season.

The midfielder has 63 Europa League appearances to his name, giving Regis Le Bris’ side a huge boost as they embark on their European campaign.

Meanwhile, ahead of the game, AZ Alkmaar skipper Jordy Clasie has already reminded his side to remain alert to the threat posed by Brian Brobbey.