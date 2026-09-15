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Fixture: Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola has picked his Reds team and substitutes for this evening’s EFL Cup meeting with Tottenham Hotspur.

Iraola welcomes a Tottenham side that have yet to score a Premier League goal this season to Anfield, but the Spaniard will be more than aware that Liverpool could not score against Fulham at the weekend.

The jury is still out on the former Bournemouth manager being handed a huge job like Liverpool, while he was backed heavily in the summer transfer window with new signings.

While the EFL Cup is clearly the lowest on the priority list for Liverpool, Iraola will still know that a cup exit in front of the home fans would do his project no early favours.

Iraola confirmed in the lead up to the match one key change he will make, with backup goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili coming in between the sticks and regular number 1 Alisson getting a rest.

The last meeting between the two sides, at Anfield, ended in a 1-1 draw, with Liverpool unable to beat a Tottenham side that were struggling badly in the Premier League at the time.

Mamardashvili slots in between the sticks for Liverpool this evening and will be looking to impress, while in defence Iraola picks Jeremie Frimpong, Ronald Araujo, Joe Gomez and Milos Kerkez.

In the engine room, Liverpool field James McConnell and Trey Nyoni, while Cody Gakpo, Alexis Mac Allister and Rio Ngumoha support Lewis Koumas.

Iraola has options if he needs to try to influence the game from the bench tonight for Liverpool and they include Wataru Endo and Bradley Barcola.

Liverpool Lineup vs Tottenham Hotspur

Mamardashvili; Frimpong, Araujo, Gomez, Kerkez; McConnell, Nyoni; Gakpo, Mac Allister, Ngumoha; Koumas

Substitutes: Alisson, Endo, Jacquet, Szoboszlai, Munoz, Barcola, Gravenberch, Chambers