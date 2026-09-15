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Former Leeds United defender Maximilian Wober is ‘extraordinarily highly regarded’ by Austria boss Ralf Rangnick, with it being suggested he will always get an international call-up if he is not injured.

The Vienna-born defender joined Leeds in 2023 after making the move from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg, but struggled to establish himself and headed out of the door following relegation.

The Whites sent him on loan to Borussia Monchengladbach and to Werder Bremen in Germany, although injuries severely disrupted both spells and kept him sidelined for lengthy periods.

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After Leeds agreed to terminate Wober’s contract in July, the Austrian defender signed a one-year contract with German club Schalke.

The 28-year-old admitted that he was immediately excited by the prospect of joining Schalke and described the Royal Blues as a “very special club”.

Injuries disrupted Wober’s time at Elland Road hugely and also his loan stint at Werder Bremen, leading to raised eyebrows amongst some Austria fans when he was recently called up for their Nations League games.

Wober though has an absolutely huge fan in Austria boss Rangnick, which is playing in his favour.

Club played for Rapid Vienna Ajax Sevilla Red Bull Salzburg Leeds United Borussia Monchengladbach Werder Bremen Schalke Clubs Max Wober has played for

Austrian journalist Alexander Huber wrote on X: “Wober is extraordinarily highly regarded by Rangnick.

“He is always involved whenever his fitness is remotely adequate.”

Wober has made three appearances in the Bundesliga this season, coming on as a substitute in all of them, while chipping in with a goal.

It remains to be seen whether the former Leeds star can keep himself fit to play for Austria.

Wober though looks to still have a long way to go if he is to make Leeds think twice about their decision to let him depart and not persist with him.

The Whites currently have no reason for regret and kept their unbeaten Premier League run alive by defeating Newcastle United 4-1 at Elland Road on Monday night.

Leeds’ new signing Tarik Muharemovic was dubbed ‘a colossus’ following his performance against the Magpies on Monday evening.

The Yorkshire club’s skipper Ethan Ampadu was also praised by a former Premier League manager, who believes the Welsh midfielder has shades of Declan Rice.