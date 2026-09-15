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Former Leeds United star Aidy White was impressed with Whites’ new boy Melvin Bard’s performance against Newcastle United and feels that he is a front-footed defender.

This summer Daniel Farke was keen to introduce defensive depth in his squad and brought in Tarik Muharemovic, who was dubbed ‘colossus’ by presenter Adrian Durham, Nico Elvedi and on deadline day signed Bard.

Leeds agreed to a deal with French outfit Nice to take Bard on a season-long loan and the left-back made his Premier League debut against Newcastle United on Monday by coming off the bench as a substitute for Gabriel Gudmundsson.

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Farke relied on 27-year-old Gudmundsson to start the game, but during the 72nd minute of the game, he was forced to leave the field with cramp, and Bard came on.

The Whites secured a comfortable 4-1 defeat at Elland Road on Monday night and Bard, with his involvement, impressed White, who assessed that the Frenchman did really well after coming on.

The ex-Leeds star thinks that Bard is a front-foot defender and he is of the view that Farke now has two good left-backs in his disposal.

White also praised Gudmundsson’s performance and the ex-Whites left-back is of the opinion that the Swedish international has been a huge addition to their squad.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

“Let’s just hope for him [that Gudmundsson is all right] and again, he was fantastic; he has been a huge addition”, White said on BBC Radio Leeds.

“But I think Bard came on and did really well as well.

“He is a front-foot defender and contributed.

“So hopefully, we have got two good left-backs.”

Bard featured in 193 games for Nice before making a move to Yorkshire this summer and he has featured in European competitions as well.

Last week, he started Leeds’ EFL Cup match against Chelsea and the 25-year-old will now be looking to provide competition to Gudmundsson for the spot in the starting lineup in the coming weeks and months.

Leeds will host Crystal Palace at the weekend before the go into the international break and it remains to be seen whether Farke will give Bard his first start in the Premier League against the Eagles.