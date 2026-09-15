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Fixture: West Ham United vs Fulham

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Nuno Espirito Santo has selected his West Ham lineup vs Fulham for this evening’s EFL Cup tie at the London Stadium, with a spot in the next round on the line.

With the Hammers now clicking into gear in the Championship, Nuno will be keen to add a cup run to the mix to further boost the feel-good factor.

West Ham sit top of the Championship table, with four wins from their seven games so far, the most recent a 6-0 drubbing of Wrexham last week.

While that result was impressive, one former attacker warned West Ham that they still have a big test when it comes to navigating the depths of winter in the Championship.

Nuno admits that the schedule for West Ham are the moment is ‘relentless’, but believes the games keeping coming is something of a positive as it offers up opportunities for a host of players.

Fulham arrive on the back of a solid 0-0 draw away at Liverpool and while the Premier League will be Alvaro Arbeloa’s focus, losing at London rivals and exiting the EFL Cup would be anything but welcome.

Joel Veltman, who picked up an injury against Wrexham, will not be risked this evening.

In goal in the West Ham lineup vs Fulham tonight is Fin Herrick, while ahead of him are Kyle Walker-Peters, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Max Kilman and Morato.

The engine room battle will be key and West Ham go with Mohamadou Kante, Arne Engels and Lewis Orford, while Divine Mukasa and Josh Ajala support Pablo.

Nuno has options to change his West Ham lineup vs Fulham from the bench if needed at any point tonight and they include Jarrod Bowen and Joel Piroe.

West Ham United Lineup vs Fulham

Herrick, Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Kilman, Morato, Mukasa, Engels, Orford, Kante, Ajala, Pablo

Substitutes: Hermansen, Piroe, Solomon, Castellanos, Bowen, Magassa, Scarles, Golambeckis, Mayers