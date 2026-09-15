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Commentator Adam Pope has lauded Leeds United star Nico Elvedi’s leadership qualities, describing the defender as a ‘silent assassin’ on the pitch.

The 29-year-old arrived at Elland Road during the summer window after bringing an 11-year association with Borussia Monchengladbach in Germany to a close.

Shortly after completing his move, the Swiss international revealed that Noah Okafor had played a role in convincing him to make the switch to Yorkshire.

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A former Switzerland defender also backed Elvedi to carve out a prominent role with the Whites if he can reproduce the level of form he displayed at the World Cup.

The centre-back needed little time to settle into Daniel Farke’s system and has already established himself as a commanding presence at Elland Road.

That influence was on full display again on Monday night, as Leeds swept Newcastle United aside in a ruthless 4-1 victory, handing Matthias Jaissle his first defeat since taking the reins on Tyneside.

Now, Pope hailed Elvedi as a leader for Leeds, stressing that he has quietly taken on that responsibility in the absence of Joe Rodon, albeit in a different way.

Centre-back option Joe Rodon Jaka Bijol Nico Elvedi Tarik Muharemovic James Justin Ethan Ampadu Leeds United’s centre-back options

He also highlighted Elvedi’s clever organisation and his ability to influence key moments through his awareness, positioning and calm authority at the back, giving him the ‘silent assassin’ moinker.

Pope said on Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet (13.31): “I think Elvedi is a leader. I honestly, I really do.

“I think he’s absolutely sorted that out.

“I mean, in the absence of Rodon, who’s a different type of leader clearly, but it’s so crucial to Leeds, I think Elvedi is something different.

“I think he’s organising cleverly.

“I think Elvedi pointed to when [Melvin] Bard came on, he told him to switch and get back into the left back position and he got the head away from [Harvey] Barnes, I think it was, and put it behind or forced Barnes into a header that went for a goal kick.

“Elvedi is a silent assassin I think.”

Elvedi was left on the bench for Leeds’ EFL Cup clash with Chelsea last week, when the Whites suffered a heavy 6-3 defeat, but Farke will likely now think twice before leaving the Swiss out of important fixtures.

Like Elvedi, fellow summer arrival in the backline Tarik Muharemovic has also earned considerable praise for his display against the Magpies.

With just three goals conceded in their opening four matches, Leeds currently have one of the Premier League’s tightest defences, helping them climb to third in the table.