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Former Leeds United defender Aidy White is of the view that the Whites’ star Noah Okafor quickly understood Newcastle United defender Amar Dedic was struggling with him and exploited it.

On Monday evening, Matthias Jaissle’s Newcastle came to Elland Road undefeated, but it turned into a night that the German tactician will want to soon forget as Leeds thrashed them 4-1.

Lewis Miley’s own goal gave Leeds the lead and soon after Jayden Bogle and Dominic Calvert-Lewin made it 3-0, while it was Okafor who made it 4-0 in the second half before substitute Bazoumana Toure gave the Magpies a consolation goal.

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Newcastle’s new boy Dedic, who was hailed as a modern full-back by Jaissle, was tasked with dealing with Leeds’ threat Okafor, but the Swiss forward got the better of him.

White claims that Okafor’s performance against Newcastle was his best in Leeds colours and pointed out that he quickly figured out that Dedic was struggling to keep up with him.

He also added that his decision-making was on point on Monday and Okafor, who recently decided to step away from the Switzerland national team, exploited the 24-year-old full-back’s weakness, which forced the Newcastle boss to substitute Dedic during the 52nd minute of the game.

“I think he quickly worked out that Dedic was struggling with him when he came inside onto his right foot”, White said on BBC Radio Leeds.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

“And then he delivered balls in there to set up Tanaka for that shot which led to the deflected goal.

“But yes, for me it was the best I have seen or the most effective I have seen [of Okafor], without that side of the game where we were questioning, ‘is he going to give it [the ball] away, is he going to roll somebody in tight space and they are going to counter us?’

“So, running and decision-making with the ball in the right areas of the pitch, it was great.”

Last season, Okafor had nine goal involvements for Leeds in the Premier League and saw Sunderland come calling for him in the summer, which the Whites promptly rejected.

The win against Newcastle has helped Leeds to rise up to third place in the league table and next they are set to take on Crystal Palace.

Newcastle, on the other hand, will have to forget about Monday night’s result and look forward to bouncing back against an in-form Hull City side at the weekend.