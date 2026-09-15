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Fixture: Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Roberto De Zerbi has picked his Tottenham lineup vs Liverpool in this evening’s EFL Cup tie under the lights at Anfield, as he looks to steer Spurs to a spot in the next round.

De Zerbi has had a challenging start to the campaign as Spurs boss, with no goals scored in the Premier League so far and no wins as a result.

Tottenham played out a drab 0-0 draw against Everton at the weekend and De Zerbi has been left searching for the winning formula.

The Spurs boss believes that the likes of summer arrivals Omar Marmoush and Savio need to adjust to being the main men in a team, which they are unfamiliar with.

De Zerbi has a balancing act this evening, as while the Premier League is clearly more important for Tottenham, a cup exit would be far from ideal given the early stage of the competition.

And with Spurs not having any European football to serve up to fans this season, the domestic cup competitions take on even more importance.

De Zerbi confirmed in the run up to the game that midfielder James Maddison is not yet ready to start.

In goal in the Tottenham lineup vs Liverpool tonight is Martin Dubravka, while Archie Gray, Tosin, Marcos Senesi and Destiny Udogie are at the back.

Midfield is set to be a key area this evening and to get the job done, De Zerbi goes with Rodrigo Bentancur, Conor Gallagher and Lucas Bergvall, while Mohammed Kudus and Mathys Tel support Omar Marmoush.

If De Zerbi needs to shake up his Tottenham lineup vs Liverpool at any point then he has options off the bench to call for and they include Savio and Dominic Solanke.

Tottenham Hotspur Lineup vs Liverpool

Dubravka, Gray, Tosin, Senesi, Udogie, Bentancur, Gallagher, Bergvall, Kudus, Tel, Marmoush

Substitutes: Kinsky, Robertson, Van Hecke, Maddison, Savio, Fernandes, Solanke, Davies, Van de Ven