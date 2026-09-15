Michael Regan/Getty Images

Torino boss Ignazio Abate has admitted that Leeds United loanee Lucas Perri ‘needs to get back to peak form’ following his performance in Torino’s 2-0 defeat against Roma.

Perri had been expected to move on from Leeds throughout the summer after losing his place in goal to Karl Darlow last season.

Torino identified the Brazilian goalkeeper as a target in July, with the Serie A outfit subsequently exploring a deal structure that would allow them to secure his services.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Following lengthy negotiations, Torino eventually reached an agreement to bring the 28-year-old goalkeeper to Italy on loan in late August.

Perri became Torino’s first-choice goalkeeper, with Abate citing his experience as the reason.

However, the Brazilian has endured a difficult start to his campaign with Torino, failing to record a clean sheet so far and making a couple of costly errors.

Torino secured a 2-1 victory over Fiorentina in Serie A last weekend, with Perri making a costly error that led to Fiorentina’s goal before receiving support from his team-mates, a reaction praised by Abate.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

In Torino’s recent Serie A game against Roma, Perri’s misplaced pass paved the way for Donyell Malen’s goal, which gave the Giallorossi the lead just before half-time.

Torino ended up losing the game 2-0, bringing scrutiny to the Leeds loanee.

However, Abate backed Perri’s quality, calling him a ‘top-notch goalkeeper’ but stressing that the Brazilian ‘needs to get back to peak form’.

The Torino boss also identified the 28-year-old’s decision-making as an area for improvement, but believes the goalkeeper can develop in that aspect.

Speaking in a press conference (via Cuore Toro), he said: “He needs to get back to peak form, but he’s a top-notch goalkeeper.

“He needs to improve his decision-making, and he’ll improve.”

Perri will hope to repay the trust of the Torino boss and produce strong performances in the games ahead.

Meanwhile, new Leeds goalkeeper James Trafford has started well for the Whites, helping the Yorkshire club maintain their unbeaten Premier League run.

Trafford has been impressed by Leeds’ ambition to improve further and is convinced the club are heading in the right direction.