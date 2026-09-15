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Cagliari boss Fabio Pisacane has insisted Southampton defender Yukinari Sugawara was a player his side were particularly keen to bring in, while outlining the qualities he believes the Japanese can offer.

The 26-year-old spent last term away from St Mary’s, featuring in the Bundesliga with Werder Bremen on loan.

The German outfit had hoped to extend their association with the right-back, but ultimately failed to find common ground with Saints to see a deal for his continued stay come to light.

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That left Sugawara’s future unresolved, while Celtic had shown interest in taking him, though he eventually completed a deadline-day loan switch to Cagliari.

The Serie A outfit also secured an option to buy the Japanese, giving them the opportunity to make his move permanent at the end of the campaign.

Sugawara recently admitted that he had spoken to his former AZ Alkmaar team-mate Pantelis Hatzidiakos before making the switch to Cagliari.

The right-back made his debut for the Serie A outfit against Atalanta on Saturday after coming off the bench.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Now, Pisacane revealed that Sugawara was a player Cagliari had specifically targeted, with the defender himself keen to embrace the opportunity to experience Italian football.

The Cagliari boss also backed Sugawara to make a substantial contribution, pointing to the range of qualities and characteristics he can bring to the side.

Pisacane said at a press conference (via Tutto Mercato Web): “Sugawara is a player we really wanted.

“He wanted to have an experience like this in Italy.

“We’re convinced he can make a huge contribution to the cause because he has quality, a strong foot, is good at taking free kicks, knows how to defend, and is able to play inside.

“We wanted him because he has characteristics that compensate for those that aren’t typical of Ze Pedro”

Following his appearance against Atalanta, Sugawara entered Cagliari’s history as the first Japanese player to represent the club, marking a historic milestone in his arrival on Sardinia.

Cagliari are enjoying an impressive start to their Serie A campaign, sitting fourth in the table, and will now look to Sugawara to play his part in keeping that momentum going.

Meanwhile, Tonda Eckert’s side climbed into eighth place in the Championship table after cruising to a dominant 5-1 victory over Bristol City at the weekend.