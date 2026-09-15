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Former Leeds United star Aidy White has urged the Whites to make sure Daniel Farke signs a new contract soon as the club’s performances could lead to interest in the German.

The Yorkshire giants have made a strong start to their second season back in the Premier League, as they are unbeaten in four league games and look in fine form.

Leeds defeated Newcastle United 4-1 at Elland Road on Monday evening, which took them to third position in the Premier League table.

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There were question marks over whether Farke could keep Leeds in the Premier League last term, which he answered decisively, while now he is putting another nail in the coffin of his doubters.

Farke took over at Elland Road in July 2023, shortly after being dismissed by Borussia Monchengladbach, with Leeds having just been relegated from the Premier League.

The German arrived with a reputation for getting teams promoted from the Championship and ultimately lived up to it, guiding the Whites back to the top flight in the summer of 2025.

The 49-year-old is now in the final year of his Leeds contract, with talks over an extension having taken place but no agreement being reached so far.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

Former Leeds star White suggested that Leeds are increasingly confident they are close to achieving something significant, with the club’s progress showing they are moving in the right direction.

The former Leeds star also praised Farke’s character, suggesting that the German is someone who stands by his word and can be trusted to honour his commitments.

He stressed that reaching an agreement with Farke and securing his future at Elland Road would be an excellent outcome for Leeds.

White also warned though that the longer Leeds leave the situation unresolved, the better Farke is likely to perform and the more interest he could attract, which is why he believes it would be better to get the deal done sooner rather than later.

Speaking on BBC Radio Leeds (24:54), he said: “I probably think the club’s quietly confident that [they are] maybe close to something or are heading on the right path.

“Daniel Farke seems like that guy; if he gives you his word, he seems like the guy that probably not going to turn back on it.

“The talks and getting him signed up would be amazing.

“Obviously, the longer you leave it, the better he does, more interest comes.

“So it will nice to get it done quicker than later.”

During the summer transfer window, a commentator suggested that Farke would need to be satisfied with Leeds’ recruitment if he was to commit his future to the club.

It remains to be seen whether the Whites are able to extend Farke’s stay at Elland Road.

Meanwhile, Leeds have a brief break before they take on Crystal Palace this weekend, with Farke hoping to extend his side’s unbeaten Premier League run.