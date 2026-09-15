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Plymouth Argyle manager Tom Cleverley has hailed Tottenham Hotspur loanee Oliver Irow for bringing ‘X factor’ to the team while stressing that his goal against Barnsley is the best he has ever seen at Home Park.

Westminster-born Irow joined the north London club’s youth set-up before reaching the age of ten and has progressed through the academy ranks.

Irow’s natural position is on the left wing, although his versatility allows him to operate on the right or through the middle in attack.

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The teenage forward has already represented England at international youth level, featuring for the Under-17 side.

He left Spurs on his first loan move during the winter transfer window, joining League One club Mansfield Town, then playing a role in tempting a fellow Tottenham star to follow suit.

In August, Irow joined Plymouth on another loan spell in a bid to secure regular first-team football.

The winger made an instant impact as he scored a goal in the 21st minute during the EFL Cup second-round match against Coventry City, which the Pilgrims ended up losing 4-2.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Irow recently scored for Plymouth in their League One game against Barnsley, as the Pilgrims won 3-0.

Plymouth boss Cleverley praised Tottenham loanee Irow for providing the side with ‘X factor’, suggesting that the youngster has the ability to turn draws into wins and close games into more dominant performances.

Cleverley has also hailed Irow’s goal as an outstanding effort, describing it as probably the best goal he has seen at Home Park and highlighting the quality of the finish.

Speaking to Plymouth Argyle club’s media (0:31), he said: “We identified that our kick-offs have been a little bit below par, with conceding a goal at Leicester and conceding a chance from Doncaster’s own kick-off.

“So, we put up a bit of an emphasis on this week; you think that is going to give you territory; you dream it could get you a goal and the goal was of the highest level.

“And we have seen already that Oli can bring this team some X factor and turn draws into wins and turn tight games into dominant games.

“And it was a fantastic goal, probably the best I have seen on this pitch.”

Guglielmo Vicario, another Tottenham loanee, has seen his reaction to Juventus’ defeat to Sassuolo hailed as evidence of his passion for the Bianconeri.

Meanwhile, Spurs’ start to the new season has been poor as the Lilywhites have failed to register a win in their first four league games.