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Italian journalist Andrea Marinozzi has taken Tottenham Hotspur loanee Guglielmo Vicario’s post-match outburst following Juventus’ defeat to Sassuolo as evidence of the shot-stopper’s passion for the Bianconeri.

The 29-year-old fell out of favour in Roberto De Zerbi’s plans in north London before heading to Turin on loan during the summer window.

Vicario’s arrival was met with some reservations, with a former Serie A goalkeeper arguing that the Italian would not improve the Old Lady squad, while another journalist said that Juventus had turned to him out of desperation.

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The custodian quickly answered those doubts on the pitch, recording back-to-back clean sheets across his opening two Serie A appearances for Juventus.

His impressive start could not prevent Juventus from suffering their first setback on Sunday, however, as Sassuolo edged the Bianconeri 3-2 with a late winner.

Even in defeat, Vicario emerged with plenty of credit, with Marinozzi pointing to the shot-stopper as the only player involved who truly understood what representing Juventus demands.

He also highlighted the significance of having Italian players on the pitch for a club with Juventus’ identity, underlining the importance of Vicario’s presence.

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Marinozzi was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Tutto Juve: “I think with those comments, the goalkeeper showed that he’s the only one in the team who played [against Sassuolo] who understands what it truly means to be part of Juventus.

“It’s a common thread when discussing the importance of having Italians on the pitch for a club like Juventus.

“Locatelli would certainly have made this kind of argument, I’m sure.

“The truth is that when you can’t win, you have to at least get a draw, which can ultimately be a big factor in the Champions League race.”

Vicario has already described Juventus as his dream club and will now be intent on maintaining his strong beginning as the campaign develops.

There were also suggestions that his former Tottenham team-mate Yves Bissouma could follow him to Turin and join the Old Lady, although those links have since been played down.

Bissouma remains available on the market as a free agent, with Ajax now emerging as a club showing interest in adding the Mali international into their engine room.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United loanee Nick Woltemade has not enjoyed as smooth a start in Turin as Vicario, with the striker having already been warned that greater ruthlessness in front of goal will be needed for him to succeed.