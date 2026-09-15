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Newcastle United chased midfielder Bo Hegland turned down an approach from Belgian club Anderlecht this summer, giving the Magpies a boost.

The St James’ Park side went through a squad overhaul this summer, which saw them sell several of their key midfielders, such as Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes.

Newcastle reinvested that money in young midfielders such as Aladji Bamba, Sean Steur and Ousmane Diabate.

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However, it appears Newcastle are looking to further strengthen their midfield options and they have been linked with Hegland, who is currently on the books of Swedish side Djurgarden.

Hegland has been in outstanding form this Allsvenskan season, with the Norwegian making 21 appearances for Djurgarden so far, while scoring eight goals and providing 14 assists.

The 22-year-old’s superb performances have also attracted the attention of Belgian club Anderlecht.

However, according to Swedish daily Expressen, Hegland moving to Anderlecht ‘will not happen’ as he turned down a move to the Belgians.

Club Years Frigg 2019-2023 Moss 2023-2025 Djugarden 2025- Bo Hegland’s career history

As a result, Anderlecht turned to another Norwegian and loaned in Thelo Aasgaard.

Hegland joined Djurgarden during the summer transfer window of 2025 from Norwegian side Moss, committing his future to the Swedish club until December 2029.

The 22-year-old endured a difficult debut season for the club as his playing time was heavily restricted due to Djurgarden exceeding their foreign player roster quota.

With those roster restrictions now cleared, the Norwegian is enjoying a breakout season with the Swedish side.

It remains to be seen whether more clubs will be interested in signing Hegland, but Newcastle are firm admirers of him and could move in the new year, which would make more sense for Djurgarden.

Meanwhile, Newcastle suffered their first defeat of the Premier League season last night, losing 4-1 to Leeds United at Elland Road.

William Osula, who needed to start against Leeds to be considered by Denmark for Nations League duty, failed to feature due to injury.

As a result, the striker has been left out of Denmark’s 24-man squad for the first four matches in the Nations League.