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Former Premier League manager Steve Bruce believes Leeds United star Dan James has presented Daniel Farke with a selection dilemma following his cameo against Newcastle United.

The Whites are enjoying a flying start to their Premier League campaign, with Monday night’s emphatic 4-1 victory over the Magpies lifting them into third place in the table.

James, however, is yet to start a Premier League fixture this season, having made just two appearances for the Peacocks, both from the bench.

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The 28-year-old has started both of Leeds’ EFL Cup fixtures, though, and also found the net against Nottingham Forest.

That run came to an end last week, as a heavy defeat to Chelsea brought Leeds’ cup campaign to an early conclusion.

With Farke now favouring a three-man defensive system, the Wales international has found himself operating more frequently as a right wing-back, a role he also filled against Chelsea.

Leeds legend Jon Newsome subsequently admitted he had been surprised by how James had exceeded his expectations in the position.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Now, James’ cameo against Newcastle caught Bruce’s attention and he feels the winger has given Daniel Farke plenty to ponder with his performance, highlighting the impact he made after coming onto the pitch.

The former Premier League manager also pointed to James’ repeated bursts down the right, with one of his efforts coming particularly close to troubling the Newcastle goal.

Bruce, reflecting on a James burst with the ball and shot over the bar, said on talkSPORT (14th September, 21:52): “Wow, he’s made a big statement to the manager saying ‘leave me out if you dare’.

“He’s been terrific since he’s come on.

“That’s now two, three times we’ve seen him roar down the right wing and cut inside, this time on his left foot, and it unfortunately went over the bar.”

Back in May, James spoke about his side’s ability to adapt to different tactical demands under Farke, and he will now be looking to secure a more regular role as the season progresses.

Leeds have one final fixture before the international break, with Crystal Palace due at Elland Road this weekend.

Tarik Muharemovic has already called on the Whites to go for back-to-back home wins.