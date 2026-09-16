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Former Poland international Maciej Zurawski believes Lech Poznan must not underestimate Crystal Palace because of their Premier League position, insisting that the Eagles could prove ‘more than enough’ for the Polish side.

Pierre Sage’s era at Selhurst Park has not enjoyed a smooth introduction, with Crystal Palace down in 16th place in the Premier League on three points.

The Eagles have conceded eleven goals so far, leaving them with the league’s worst defensive record and plenty of early concerns for Sage to address.

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There was at least some relief for the south London outfit last week, when they secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over Middlesbrough in the EFL Cup to book their place in the next round.

The Eagles now face a bigger test on Thursday night, when they welcome Lech Poznan to Selhurst Park for their Europa League opener.

Ahead of the game, Zurawski acknowledged that Crystal Palace’s league position may look low, but reminded Lech Poznan that they are last season’s Conference League winners.

The former Celtic star also warned Lech Poznan not to underestimate the Eagles based on their standing in PL, suggesting their current form in England may not tell the full story.

Opponents Lech Poznan Lyon Besiktas Hoffenheim Real Sociedad Jagiellonia Sparta Prague Red Bull Salzburg Crystal Palace’s Europa League opponents

Zurawski told Polish broadcaster Polsat Sport: “Their league position may seem low, but this is the Premier League.

“Besides, they’re last season’s Conference League winners.

“We can’t assume that 16th place means they’re weak, because that position reflects Crystal Palace’s current form relative to the stronger teams in the Premier League.

“It may well turn out that what isn’t enough for England is more than enough for Lech.”

The Eagles will hope to carry the confidence and momentum from last season’s Conference League triumph into their Europa League campaign, bidding for another productive European adventure.

After their European assignment, Crystal Palace will turn their attention back to the Premier League with a trip to Elland Road at the weekend, where they face a Leeds United side in red hot form.

Defender Tarik Muharemovic has already highlighted that the Whites intend to finish the match in their ‘best mode’, leaving the Eagles with another demanding challenge to negotiate.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace’s winter transfer plans are already beginning to take shape, as they are keen on youngster Raphael Le Guen, who was already on their radar during the summer window.