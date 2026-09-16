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Ajax striker Kasper Dolberg has revealed that he wants to learn from Wolves loanee Tolu Arokodare, describing the Nigerian as ‘a specialist’ and ‘a monster in front of goal’.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed an encouraging loan spell in Amsterdam so far, offering him the chance to put his struggles with the Old Gold last term firmly behind him.

Arokodare has found the net five times in eight appearances for the Dutch giants, with a former Ajax midfielder even tipping the Nigerian to reach the 25-goal mark in the Eredivisie this season.

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Another former Ajax midfielder has also spoken highly of the striker, praising the ‘footballing class’ he has displayed on the pitch.

A former Dutch top-flight star has meanwhile urged Ajax boss Michel to keep Arokodare on the pitch for as many minutes as possible, underlining the impact he can have in the final third.

Now Arokodare’s Ajax team-mate Dolberg has acknowledged that he understands his coach’s demand for greater aggression in front of goal, while believing he can draw valuable lessons from the Wolves loanee despite competing with him for a place in the side.

The Dane also highlighted Arokodare’s positioning inside the penalty area and his clinical nature in front of goal, revealing that the pair have already spoken about those aspects of the Nigerian’s game.

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Dolberg told Dutch daily De Telegraaf: “I enjoy participating in the game, but the coach wants me to be more aggressive in front of goal.

“And I understand that. In that regard, I can learn something from Tolu, even though he is a competitor.

“He is a specialist in choosing his position and is a monster in front of goal.

“I talk to him a lot about that. I need to start scoring more.”

Arokodare remained on the bench for the full 90 minutes during Ajax’s clash with Willem II on Tuesday night, with Dolberg entrusted with the starting role and making the most of his opportunity by contributing to three goals.

The Dutch giants will return to action on Saturday when they take on Excelsior, with it yet to be seen whether Arokodare will reclaim his place in the starting lineup.

Dolberg was earmarked for an exit from Amsterdam during the summer window, with Celtic showing interest in the Dane after previously pursuing him last year.