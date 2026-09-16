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The reason behind Everton and Crystal Palace summer target Krepin Diatta remaining a free agent has emerged, with his situation being labelled a ‘huge mistake’.

The 27-year-old departed Monaco in June upon the expiry of his contract, bringing a five-year spell with the Ligue 1 outfit to an end.

The Senegalese international then went on to feature for the maximum available minutes for his country at the World Cup, further underlining his value.

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As a result, several clubs emerged as potential suitors, with the chance to secure Diatta’s signature on a free transfer presenting an attractive opportunity in the market.

Crystal Palace showed interest in Diatta, with Pierre Sage well aware of his qualities, while Everton and Ipswich Town entered the picture towards the end of the window, raising the prospect of the wing-back making his first move into English football.

However, as the transfer window shut in England, Diatta was left without a club, even though the deadline is not something he needs to take into account given his free agent status.

Diatta remains without a club and is still available on the market as a free agent, which could be something of a surprise given his pedigree.

Club Years Sarpsborg 2017-2018 Club Brugge 2018-2021 Monaco 2021-2026 Krepin Diatta’s career history

Journalist Romain Molina has now shed light on Diatta’s situation, claiming that his representatives set their demands too high at the start of the transfer window, while the Senegalese was subsequently put forward to clubs searching for a right-back.

He pointed out that it complicated matters, but stressed that seeing Diatta still available on the market simply does not sit right.

Molina wrote on X: “The demands from his agents (The Team, formerly Wasserman with Thierno Seydi in particular, the former representatives of Lamine Camara) were very high at the start of the transfer window, probably too high, and many other intermediaries began touting the player everywhere as soon as they heard a club was looking for a right-back.

“That complicated the situation, but still: given the shortage of good full-backs, it’s a huge mistake to see him without a club by mid-September.”

Crystal Palace welcomed Anan Khalil to their right wing-back ranks during the summer, while Everton added Ainsley Maitland-Niles to bolster the position.

Diatta can still join a club at any time given he is a free agent, which continues to make him an attractive target, especially if clubs pick up injuries.

Still just 27 years old, Diatta’s next move could be key as he heads towards what is expected to be his peak as a player.