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Leeds United attacker Willy Gnonto has joked that he does not think he can lose a goals bet he has made with Fiorentina team-mate Cher Ndour, even though he will not be fully focused on just scoring.

The 22-year-old made his first start for La Viola against Pisa in the Coppa Italia on Tuesday night.

The winger ensured his first start would be a memorable one, opening his account for the Tuscan outfit in the 71st minute as Fiorentina secured a 3-0 victory to progress into the next round.

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However, finding the net did not spare the Italian from scrutiny, with a journalist arguing that Gnonto should offer more of a ‘vertical threat’ to Fiorentina’s attack.

Meanwhile, a sporting director has recently voiced his backing for Gnonto to make his mark with the Serie A outfit.

Now, discussing his goalscoring ambitions for the season, Gnonto revealed that he has not set himself a specific target, stressing that while goals and assists are important for an attacker, there are other aspects that also matter in the game.

The Italian also highlighted the importance of getting maximum minutes on the pitch, while joking about the goalscoring bet he has made with team-mate Ndour, which he feels he will definitely not lose.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

Gnonto, asked about a goals target, was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Firenze Viola: “No, not at the moment.

“For an attacker, it’s important to score goals and provide assists, but there are other important things too.

“I haven’t set myself any targets; right now I’m focusing on improving my fitness and playing as many minutes as possible.

“Actually, there is one bet I’ve made with Ndour… we’ve got a bet on who’ll score the most goals, and I don’t think I can lose (laughs, Ed.).”

Gnonto’s most prolific season in terms of goals came during his time with Swiss outfit FC Zurich in the 2021/22 campaign, when he found the net ten times, a return that helped pave the way for his eventual move to Elland Road.

A journalist recently offered his assessment of why the attacker struggled to reproduce his best form with Leeds in the Premier League.