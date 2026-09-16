Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Wolves striker Hwang Hee-chan has revealed what ultimately convinced him to make his loan switch to Schalke in the summer transfer window.

The 30-year-old completed his move to the German outfit on deadline day, giving him a change of scenery amid a five-year stay at Molineux.

Upon the striker’s arrival, Schalke boss Miron Muslic insisted that Hwang’s profile would bring something that had been missing from his squad.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Those words quickly appeared justified, with the South Korean making his Schalke debut against Union Berlin on Friday night after coming off the bench and providing the assist for a late goal.

Hwang’s contribution helped Schalke seal a 3-1 victory, with the result handing them their first Bundesliga win since returning to the top flight.

Hwang has now shed light on the factors behind his decision, revealing that he had several options available to him over the past couple of years but felt an immediate connection after speaking with Muslic, which ultimately prompted his move to Schalke.

The South Korean added that the positive impression has endured since his arrival, highlighting the atmosphere surrounding the club while expressing his delight at embarking on his new adventure.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Asked whether he had other opportunities after Wolves were relegated from the Premier League, Hwang told German daily the Recklinghauser Zeitung (3.11): “To be honest, I had some options in the last couple of years.

“But when I spoke with Miron, I felt something, something good, and since I arrived here, I feel exactly the same.

“The energy around the club and the players is really good.

“I am really excited to play for Schalke.”

Schalke will face SV Elversberg at the weekend, with it yet to be seen whether Muslic will entrust Hwang with a place in the starting lineup.

Another Wolves striker to depart Molineux on loan during the summer, Tolu Arokodare, has also quickly found his footing at Ajax, with the Nigerian recently earning praise for displaying ‘footballing class’ on the pitch.

Meanwhile, Cesar Peixoto’s side ended a two-game winless run in the Championship with a win against Sheffield United at the weekend, thanks to Raul Jimenez’s decisive finish.