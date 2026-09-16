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Fixture: Everton vs Wolves

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

David Moyes has selected his Everton lineup vs Wolves for tonight’s EFL Cup tie under the lights at the Hill Dickinson.

Having missed out on a spot in Europe last season, something the club’s owners were keen for him to deliver, Moyes may well want to place increased emphasis on the EFL Cup.

Potentially the most likely route to silverware this season, Moyes must balance getting minutes into the legs of those players who have not had it with the need to progress.

Wolves arrive in decent form in the Championship, where they are a big fish and looking to get straight back up to the Premier League.

The Molineux outfit grabbed a 1-0 win away at Sheffield United last time out, but earlier this month their vulnerabilities were laid bare with a 4-2 loss away at West Ham United.

Moyes will be keen to press Wolves from the off, with a repeat of the goal inside two minutes that Stoke City scored against them towards the end of last month more than welcome.

Last term Wolves managed to grab a 1-1 draw at the Hill Dickinson Stadium when they were still a Premier League side.

In goal in the Everton lineup vs Wolves this evening is Jordan Pickford, while at the back Moyes goes with Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Jake O’Brien, Michael Keane and Vitaly Mykolenko.

In the engine room, Moyes looks towards James Garner, Hayden Hackney and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, while Tyler Dibling and Jack Grealish support Thierno Barry.

The Scottish tactician has a host of options on the bench to shake up his Everton lineup vs Wolves within the 90 minutes if needed and they include Tyrique George and Brennan Johnson.

Everton Lineup vs Wolves

Pickford, Maitland-Niles, O’Brien, Keane, Mykolenko, Garner, Hackney, Dewsbury-Hall, Dibling, Grealish, Barry

Substitutes: Travers, King, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, George, Johnson, Alcaraz, Graham, Olayiwola