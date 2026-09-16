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Newcastle United now face increasing competition to sign Bo Hegland from Djurgarden, with Barcelona in attendance to scout the midfielder on Monday.

Hegland made the switch to Djurgarden from Norwegian club Moss in the summer of 2025, putting pen to paper on a deal running until December 2029 with the Swedish top flight side.

His first season in Sweden proved frustrating, though, as his opportunities were limited after Djurgarden exceeded their foreign-player quota.

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The Norwegian is enjoying a breakout season this term, with the midfielder scoring eight goals and providing 14 assists in 21 league appearances so far.

His impressive performances have attracted the attention of multiple clubs, including Newcastle.

The Magpies were recently handed a boost in their pursuit of the midfielder when it was suggested that Hegland had turned down an approach from Belgian club Anderlecht in the summer and will not join the Belgians.

However, the Premier League side now face competition from a multiple Champions League-winning club.

Shown interest League Barcelona La Liga Anderlecht Pro League Newcastle United Premier League Bo Hegland’s suitors

According to Swedish daily Expressen, Spanish giants Barcelona were in attendance on Monday to scout Hegland.

Barcelona could provide serious competition for Newcastle if they get serious about signing the Norwegian, as they can offer European football.

The Catalan giants have previously shown interest in signing players from Djurgardens as they were keen on securing Lucas Bergvall, who eventually joined Tottenham Hotspur in 2024.

Newcastle have been keen on signing young midfielders throughout the summer and have secured the likes of Aladji Bamba, Sean Steur and Ousmane Diabate.

Following the same philosophy, the Magpies are interested in signing Hegland, who has been in outstanding form this Allsvenskan season.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle are able to secure the Norwegian amid competition from Barcelona, who signed Anthony Gordon in the summer.