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Newcastle United Under-21s boss Robbie Stockdale believes that youngster Afner Ca offers ‘a different kind of profile’ to what the club have had in the past, while lauding the qualities he already possesses.

The Magpies brought the striker to Tyneside during the summer window following the expiry of his contract with the Spanish outfit Levante.

Ca subsequently put pen to paper on a five-year contract at St James’ Park, underlining Newcastle’s belief in his long-term potential.

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The 19-year-old has already featured in the Premier League 2 and the National League Cup, before making his EFL Trophy debut on Tuesday against York City.

Newcastle came away with a 3-1 victory, with Ca introduced from the bench before getting on the scoresheet with the Magpies’ third goal to put the result beyond doubt.

Following the match, Stockdale spoke about Ca’s development, describing him as a unique profile compared with the players they have worked with previously, while acknowledging the adjustment involved for a youngster who speaks little English.

The Under-21s boss also stressed that there is still plenty to unlock in Ca, but indicated the raw tools are already there, particularly given the physical attributes he has shown.

Stockdale told Newcastle’s official website: “Afner’s a different kind of profile player to what we’ve had in the past.

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“It’s not easy for a young player that doesn’t speak a lot of English to come into our programme.

“There’s a lot of work to be done with Afner but the raw tools, being quick and strong, are there.”

Newcastle still have Bradford City and Rotherham United to face in the EFL Trophy group stage, with the Magpies now looking to progress to the knockout rounds for the first time since the 2018/19 campaign.

Ca will hope to build on his momentum with the Under-21s and set his sights on first-team football as a long-term ambition.

The youngster had already outlined his aspirations with the Tyneside outfit upon joining.

Meanwhile, Newcastle’s senior side suffered their first defeat of the season on Monday night, as Leeds United swept them aside in a 4-1 victory.

Analysing the game, former Leeds defender Aidy White suggested that forward Noah Okafor exploited Amar Dedic’s struggles to punish the defender.