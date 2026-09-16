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Andy Gray has revealed he remains positive about Tottenham Hotspur’s campaign despite their poor finishing, believing they can climb the table once they start turning their chances into goals.

Liverpool knocked Spurs out of the EFL Cup on Tuesday evening, after beating them 3-1 at Anfield, with Conor Gallagher’s strike the only goal Tottenham have scored in their last four games.

In the Premier League, the Lilywhites are yet to find the net, with their two points coming from two goalless draws that have left them 17th in the table.

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Away from their struggles in front of goal, Tottenham have looked comfortable in possession, creating an average of 1.8 chances per game, with their main problem coming in the final third.

Former striker Gray highlighted the quality of Liverpool’s goals while refusing to paint Spurs’ recent performance as entirely negative.

He pointed to the three goals the Reds scored as outstanding finishes and stressed that the Lilywhites did create enough opportunities, despite their lack of clinical finishing continuing to cost them.

Gray has also seen plenty of encouragement in what he has watched from Tottenham, suggesting their fortunes could change if they become more ruthless in front of goal and start turning their chances into victories.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

The former top-flight striker said on Keys and Gray Unleashed (4:59): “I mean, they were three of the best goals you’ll see in one game – best strikes you’ll see in one game.

“[Those were] fabulous goals.

“So, I am not sitting here and being all gloom and doom.

“Did I see positivity around what I watched at Tottenham? Yes, I did, I did.

“They created enough chances; the finishing is woeful at the moment.

“That is something they have to address.

“But I think, if they can do that, and it might sound like a lone voice in the wilderness, I don’t see a problem for them.

“I think, once they start winning games, they will steadily start climbing the table.”

The north London giants have recently been linked with Mauro Icardi as they look to end their goal drought, although it remains to be seen whether a concrete move for the striker will materialise.

Spurs face Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend and will be hoping to finally break their duck and get their season up and running against a side who have also been struggling, with no wins in the league yet.