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Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah has been spotted holding what is described as a ‘private meeting’ with German boss Thomas Reis, who is set to take charge of Trabzonspor.

The Egyptian striker moved to the Turkish Super Lig in the summer after nine years at Anfield, joining the Black Sea Storm on a two-year deal.

His season so far, however, has been a mixed bag, with the low point coming in their Europa League qualifying exit to Ferencvaros, while they have collected seven points from five matches domestically.

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Following their exit from the Europa League, Fatih Tekke submitted his resignation and, although the board initially rejected it, an agreement was eventually reached to allow him to leave.

The managerial position is currently being filled by Huseyin Cimsir on an interim basis, with the club already having identified their new permanent boss.

Thomas Reis, Salah ile özel görüşme gerçekleştirdi. pic.twitter.com/jSyoSjcV5J — Hasan Tüncel (@hasanntuncel) September 16, 2026

Reis is the man set to take charge, having agreed terms with Trabzonspor after leaving Ludogorets just two months into his spell, during which the German tactician recorded seven wins and two draws.

It is understood that the Razgrad club are expected to receive at least €1m in compensation.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

Reis is inheriting a side with two wins, two defeats and one draw in the Super Lig, leaving them ninth in the table.

Now the 52-year-old has already taken steps to get to know his winger Salah, being spotted holding what Turkish journalist Hasan Tuncel dubbed a ‘private meeting’ with the Liverpool legend.

The Liverpool legend has wasted little time settling into the Super Lig, scoring four goals already, while also providing an assist against Genclerbirligi earlier this month in a 5-0 victory.

Reis will take charge on a similar two-year contract with Trabzonspor to Salah, with his first test set to come in the weekend clash against Galatasaray.

The Egypt international will now hope the change in the dugout can provide fresh impetus to his spell at Trabzonspor and allow him to maintain his strong start in Turkey.

Back in England, meanwhile, Liverpool have also found life without their former skipper challenging, with the Reds currently sitting eighth in the Premier League.