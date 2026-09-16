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Tottenham Hotspur loanee Radu Dragusin did not pick up an injury during Tuesday night’s clash for Fiorentina, with the defender only experiencing ‘slight fatigue’.

The 24-year-old returned to Italy during the summer window, joining La Viola on loan with an option to buy after failing to find his footing at Spurs.

Upon his arrival in Tuscany, a former Italy defender backed Fiorentina as the ideal environment for the Romanian to rediscover his best form.

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Dragusin has already seen a change in the dugout, with Paulo Vanoli recently taking the reins at the club following Fabio Grosso’s departure.

The centre-back has enjoyed regular involvement in Florence so far, starting every game while also contributing two assists alongside his defensive duties.

However, Dragusin was withdrawn at half-time during Fiorentina’s 3-0 Coppa Italia victory over Pisa on Tuesday night after appearing to struggle physically.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, though, there is no major cause for concern, with Dragusin suffering only ‘slight fatigue’ and appearing to have avoided a setback.

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The Fiorentina squad will have a recovery session today, while ‘tomorrow should provide a clearer indication’ of the Romanian’s condition and whether he will be fit to feature against Napoli at the weekend.

Injuries became a recurring issue during Dragusin’s time in north London and played a significant role in hampering his progress at Spurs, making a clean bill of health important as he looks to maintain his momentum in Italy.

Meanwhile, Dragusin’s team-mate in Tuscany, Leeds United loanee Willy Gnonto, made his first start for Fiorentina against Pisa and capped it with his debut goal for the side, strengthening his case for another starting berth at the weekend.

La Viola currently sit 15th in the Serie A table and will be keen to arrest their early-season struggles before they develop into another relegation concern, having faced a similar battle for survival last term.

Another Spurs loanee in Italy, Guglielmo Vicario, has also been enjoying a positive spell, with the custodian recently attracting attention for the passion he showed in Juventus colours.