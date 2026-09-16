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Former Marseille defender Amir Murillo has revealed that he felt disrespected by Tottenham Hotspur boss Roberto De Zerbi during their time together in France.

Following a turbulent 18-month spell at Marseille, De Zerbi left the Stade Velodrome by mutual consent in February this year.

Less than a month later, in March, he took charge at Tottenham after being persuaded to step in and rescue the club from a difficult situation as they battled to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

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Last season, the Italian delivered what was required, guiding Spurs through a run of four unbeaten matches in seven to secure Premier League survival.

This season, however, the Lilywhites have struggled to find the back of the net, failing to score in their opening four league matches, while striker Richarlison has also been left out of the league squad under the Italian boss.

There have been questions in some quarters about whether De Zerbi will be able to avoid falling out with some players given his passionate approach.

During De Zerbi’s time at Marseille before his departure, Murillo revealed that he felt disrespected by his former coach and made clear that he viewed the issue as personal rather than one involving the club or his team-mates.

The Panama international explained that his relationship with the 47-year-old had deteriorated and claimed that he was effectively pushed towards leaving the club, eventually resulting in his move to Besiktas.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Murillo said at a press conference (via French radio station RMC):”Everyone saw that I had a problem with the coach.

“It has nothing to do with the club or the team.

“I think it was just something personal on the part of the coach, which I felt was disrespectful.

“They practically forced me to leave the club, and that’s how I ended up at Besiktas.”

Tottenham are 17th and still searching for their first league win, while they were also knocked out of the EFL Cup by Liverpool last night, leaving De Zerbi’s side in need of a change in fortunes.

The Italian tactician has called on new signings Savio and Omar Marmoush to step up and take on greater responsibility, having yet to establish themselves as regular protagonists at senior level.

The north London club have also been linked with former Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi as they look to address their goal drought, although it remains to be seen whether a move for the Argentine will materialise.

Richarlison, meanwhile, contributed 15 goal involvements last season, is still looking for the exit door in north London.