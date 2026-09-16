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Sunderland midfielder Abdoullah Ba has earned his first call-up to the Mauritania national team ahead of the country’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The 23-year-old arrived on Wearside in 2022 after the Black Cats identified him as a player with considerable potential to flourish.

Then Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray spoke highly of Ba at the time, while also considering whether the midfielder needed a kick up the backside.

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The midfielder had become a regular at the Stadium of Light before Regis Le Bris took charge in 2024, with Ba subsequently falling completely out of favour and fading from the first-team picture.

Seeking to revive his development, Ba was sent on loan to French outfit Dunkerque during last year’s winter transfer window, although the spell did little to alter his trajectory.

Upon returning to the Black Cats, the midfielder failed to make a single first-team appearance and instead found himself with the academy sides.

As a result, a summer departure entered the equation, with League One outfit Peterborough United closing in on a deal before the move ultimately collapsed.

Season Position 2025–26 7th 2024–25 4th (Championship; promoted via play‑offs) 2023–24 16th (Championship) 2022–23 6th (Championship) 2021–22 5th (League One; promoted via play‑offs) Sunderland’s last five league finishes

However, there was still another avenue when Turkish outfit Sivasspor explored the possibility of bringing Ba in, although the move ultimately failed to take shape.

The midfielder remains outside Le Bris’ plans at Sunderland, but he has now received a timely boost at international level.

Mauritania have handed Ba his first senior call-up for next week’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The North African country are set to face the Central African Republic next Thursday, before then heading to play Benin.

Ba previously represented France from Under-16 through to Under-20 level but never received a senior call-up, and can now open a new chapter on the international stage with Mauritania.

Meanwhile, before the international break, Sunderland face a demanding Premier League trip to the Etihad on Sunday, where they will take on Manchester City.