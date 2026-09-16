Michael Regan/Getty Images

Former Premier League defender Martin Kelly has told Tottenham Hotspur that they need Dominic Solanke, an out-and-out striker, to have a chance of taking anything from their upcoming match against Aston Villa.

On Tuesday night, Liverpool sent Spurs crashing out of the EFL Cup with a 3-1 victory at Anfield, with the visitors’ only goal coming from a set piece.

In the Premier League, the Lilywhites are still waiting for their first goal after four matches, having recorded two goalless draws following defeats in their opening two fixtures.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Solanke featured in those league matches but is yet to find the net, with his only goal of the season coming earlier in the EFL Cup against Charlton Athletic.

Kelly noted that Tottenham have been creating chances in the final third but have lacked the cutting edge to make those opportunities count.

He suggested that the front three can find greater sharpness by building an understanding through regular game time together, while also stressing the importance of having an out-and-out striker leading the line.

The 36-year-old also highlighted James Maddison’s impact against Liverpool and identified him as a key player in Spurs’ forward play, while stressing the need for Solanke to regain fitness and provide a recognised striker as they look to build momentum ahead of their meeting with Villa.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Kelly said on LFC TV (27:24): “They were creating in the final third, but that last little bit of spark, that comes with games, that comes with the players in the front three playing with each other.

“That comes with an out-and-out striker, by the way.

“I think James Maddison came on and gave them even more threat.

“I think he’ll be key to their sort of forward play.

“I think they’ve got to get Solanke fit, they’ve got to get an out-and-out striker playing up front if they want to have any chance of starting to get some sort of momentum going into that massive game at the weekend against Villa.”

Roberto De Zerbi has left Richarlison out of the Premier League squad, leaving new signing Omar Marmoush and Mathys Tel as the main options alongside Solanke to lead the line.

It remains to be seen who can step up against Aston Villa, who have also endured a slow start and are still searching for their first win, making Saturday’s encounter an important opportunity for both sides to get their campaigns moving.