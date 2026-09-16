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Rangers midfieleder Thelo Aasgaard is set to make his first start for Anderlecht this evening, with a Belgian daily admitting that is ‘to our great surprise’.

Aasgaard joined Rangers from League One side Luton Town during the summer transfer window of 2025, signing a four-year contract with the Light Blues.

Despite making regular appearances for the Gers, the 24-year-old left Ibrox to join Anderlecht in the summer transfer window, with Derek McInnes deeming him surplus to requirements.

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Anderlecht secured the midfielder on a season-long loan for £1m, with the deal including a £5m option for the Belgian side to sign the Norwegian permanently next summer if he impresses.

The Norwegian was handed his Anderlecht debut against Mechelen last week, with the midfielder introduced from the bench as he began settling into his new club.

The Belgian club are set to face Lyon in the Europa League tonight, with the 24-year-old initially not expected to start for Anderlecht as he ‘still needs to fully grasp’ boss Vitor Bruno’s tactical demands.

However, according to Belgian daily DHnet, Aasgaard is now set to feature in Anderlecht’s starting line-up, with the newspaper dubbing it ‘to our great surprise’.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

It has been suggested that Belgian boss Bruno felt the Rangers loanee had struggled during his debut against Mechelen, making his inclusion in the starting lineup a shock.

Aasgaard will hope to put in a strong performance during the Europa League clash and show he can carry out Bruno’s instructions on the pitch.

Meanwhile, following a disastrous start, the Gers have stabilised their campaign and have won four Scottish Premiership games in a row.

Rangers recently defeated Celtic 3-0 in the quarter-final of the Scottish League Cup, with Dan Neil and Kevin Kelsy getting on the scoresheet.

Forward Ryan Naderi’s performance against Celtic was labelled ‘terrific’ despite him not scoring a goal.

Rangers will look to carry the momentum into their next league game against Celtic at the weekend, with the Light Blues aiming to close the gap at the top of the table by taking all three points.