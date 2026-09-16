Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are ‘thinking about’ making a move for experienced striker Mauro Icardi to solve their goalscoring woes this season.

The north London club brought in a host of new players to improve upon back-to-back 17th place finishes in the Premier League, experiencing a very busy summer window.

Tottenham, however, find themselves 17th in the league table after four games, and were knocked out from the EFL Cup by Liverpool on Tuesday night.

They brought in the likes of Savio and Omar Marmoush from Manchester City to replenish their frontline but Roberto De Zerbi has recognised that the attacking duo were not the protagonists back at the Cityzens.

The decision to sell young striker Will Lankshear to Middlesbrough has also been criticised, and Inside Futbol included him in our list of Tottenham’s biggest transfer mistakes in the recently closed window.

Brazilian forward Richarlison has been frozen out of the team at the moment and De Zerbi has made clear he is not an option.

The London outfit are yet to score a goal in the Premier League, as the likes of Dominic Solanke and Marmoush have not been able to deliver.

Club played for Sampdoria Inter Milan Paris Saint-Germain Galatasaray Clubs Mauro Icardi has played for

And with the transfer window now closed, Tottenham’s only option is dipping their foot in the free agents market.

And according to Italian outlet Cronache di Spogliatoio (via Tutto Mercato Web), the north Londoners are ‘thinking about’ Argentine hitman Icardi.

The 33-year-old has been a free agent since his contract expired with Turkish giants Galatasaray, and multiple clubs have been keeping tabs on him.

Serie A side Lazio have been widely linked with Icardi regarding a potential swoop, but that has not gone through yet.

The former Argentina international has been a lethal goalscorer throughout his career having scored for the likes of Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Galatasaray.

Despite being a bit part player at the Cimbom, he scored 16 goals last term, and it remains to be seen whether Spurs will make a move for the 33-year-old in the coming days.

Options for De Zerbi are limited if he does want to add outside of the transfer window.