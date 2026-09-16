Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Wolves have suffered an injury blow, with key man Raul Jimenez now out for the weekend derby clash with West Brom.

Cesar Peixoto’s men were in action on Wednesday night in the EFL Cup, taking on Premier League side Everton at the Hill Dickinson.

Jimenez was forced off after 38 minutes of the cup tie, being replaced by Adam Armstrong, as Wolves ultimately exited the EFL Cup on the back of a 1-0 loss.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Charly Alcaraz scored the only goal of the game for David Moyes’ men with just ten minutes left on the clock.

Instantly there were worries about Jimenez’s fitness, especially with the derby clash against West Brom on the agenda in the Championship on Sunday.

Now, Peixoto has confirmed to BBC Radio WM that Jimenez is out at the weekend.

The Mexico striker has suffered a knee injury and that will rule him out of the West Brom game.

Manager Time at Club Cesar Peixoto June 2026 – present Rob Edwards November 2025 – June 2026 Vitor Pereira December 2024 – November 2025 Gary O'Neil August 2023 – December 2024 Julen Lopetegui November 2022 – August 2023 Last five permanent Wolves managers

Jimenez had been set to play just 45 minutes of the EFL Cup tie against Everton, but was struck by injury shortly before then in what Peixoto will consider to be a huge slice of bad luck.

While Wolves will miss an attacking threat now against West Brom, they will also need to keep things tight at the other end of the pitch.

Former Championship striker Cameron Jerome recently flagged up how easily Wolves have conceded this season as a real concern.

West Brom will head into the game on the back of a free week, unlike Wolves, with their last clash a 1-1 draw at home against QPR.

The Baggies have had low scoring affairs of late, not scoring more than one goal in any of their last four league matches and, without Jimenez to call upon, Wolves will hope the trend continues.