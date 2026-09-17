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Celtic look ‘a very poorly coached’ side at present, with Martin O’Neill having to now dig the Bhoys out of a big hole, journalist Tom English believes.

The Bhoys were in action in the Europa League league phase on Thursday night as they looked to recover from a Scottish League Cup exit at the hands of Rangers.

However, it did not go according to plan for Celtic as Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros, fresh off a 7-0 win in the Hungarian Cup, visited Parkhead and ran out 3-1 winners.

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Mika Baur scored the only goal of the game for Celtic, who threw club record signing Kasper Hogh on off the bench at half time and were well beaten on the night.

Despite the clash being just the first of eight in the Europa League league phase for Celtic this season, it is a significant early setback.

For English, there are real issues at Celtic, who look a poorly coached side at the moment with little idea of what they are trying to achieve on the pitch.

That criticism will not sit well with O’Neill, who English now stressed needs to dig the Bhoys out of a very big hole.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

English said on BBC Radio Scotland (17th September, 21:55): “They look a very poor side. They look a very poorly coached side right now.

“I’m not sure they look like they know what they’re doing. There doesn’t seem to be any organisation.

“They are giving up so much space and 3-1, on top of 3-0 at Ibrox, on top of five goals against LASK, Martin O’Neill is in a big hole at the moment.

“There will be questions whether he has the ability to dig himself out of it, whether Shaun Maloney has the experience and the ability to help him dig himself out of it.”

The experienced boss now has no time to lick his wounds and must instantly switch focus to a huge game against Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.

From Derek McInnes being under huge pressure, now the situation has swung, with O’Neill dealing with pressure and question marks.

O’Neill has already been advised not to start with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the engine room against Rangers on Sunday.