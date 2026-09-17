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Turkish giants Fenerbahce are ready to step up on their interest in Brighton star Yasin Ayari during the winter transfer window.

The 22-year-old arrived at the Amex in the winter transfer window of 2023 from Swedish side AIK, after the Seagulls identified him as a target.

The midfielder initially found it difficult to establish himself with the Seagulls and subsequently had loan spells in the Championship with Coventry City and Blackburn Rovers.

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However, Ayari’s fortunes began to change after Fabian Hurzeler took charge at the Amex in 2024, with the Swede emerging as a regular presence in Brighton’s engine room.

The midfielder has continued to enjoy a prominent role this season, already accumulating 440 minutes across six appearances in all competitions.

However, Ayari’s future is now unclear as he has not penned a new Brighton contract, even though the Seagulls can extend his current deal by 12 months.

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac (via A Spor), Fenerbahce have ‘particularly focused on filling the void’ in their midfield and have Ayari among the names high on their shortlist.

Club League AIK Allsvenskan Brighton Premier League Coventry City Championship Blackburn Rovers Championship Clubs Yasin Ayari has played for

With the midfielder’s contract situation having been spotted by Fenerbahce, they are now preparing to step up on their interest in the 22-year-old.

The Yellow Canaries tracked Ayari during the summer window and will hope they can make inroads into a possible deal for the midfielder in the new year.

The possibility of Ayari continuing his association with the Amex cannot be ruled out just yet, with his situation likely to be one to watch closely over the coming months.

However, the idea of a switch to Fenerbahce could well be incredibly tempting for Ayari, given it would take him to a team regularly fighting for the title and playing in Europe.

Nottingham Forest pushed to sign the Swede earlier this year and even saw a £20m bid rejected by the Seagulls.