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Dumbarton boss Frank McKeown has expressed his excitement to work with Rangers goalkeeper Mason Munn, after he joined the League Two club on loan.

Munn joined Rangers in 2022 after moving to Glasgow from the youth academy of Northern Irish club Glentoran.

Following his arrival, he progressed through the youth ranks at Rangers’ academy before signing a long-term contract extension with the Ibrox club in June 2024.

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Munn made his Rangers first-team debut in the 2024/25 Scottish Cup against Fraserburgh, keeping a clean sheet as the Gers secured a 5-0 win.

The shot-stopper spent the first half of last season on loan at Dunfermline Athletic, but Rangers cut the season-long spell short in February after he struggled for regular playing time.

🧤 Strengthening the goalkeeping ranks. We’re delighted to announce the signing of Northern Ireland U21 international Mason Munn on a season long loan from @RangersFC. Full story ⬇️https://t.co/XD6qgm79oB 📸 Andy Scott/Sonstastic pic.twitter.com/oKw9FQSJpb — Dumbarton FC (@Dumbartonfc) September 16, 2026

The Gers then sent Munn to League One side Forfar Athletic for the remainder of the campaign, where he kept two clean sheets in six appearances before returning to Glasgow at the end of the season.

Since then, it was suggested that the 20-year-old could leave Ibrox on another loan spell, with the goalkeeper emerging as a target for clubs across England and Scotland.

Goalkeeper Age Ivor Pandur 26 Liam Kelly 31 Rydnn McGuire 17 Rangers’ goalkeeper options

Munn has now joined League Two side Dumbarton on a season-long loan.

Dumbarton boss McKeown revealed that Rangers have high hopes for goalkeeper Munn, with the League Two side trusted to help the youngster take the next step in his development.

He pointed to Munn’s loan spells last season as valuable experience, while explaining that the goalkeeper is now determined to establish himself as a number one and gain regular first-team football.

McKeown backed the shot-stopper to progress in the game, stressing that he has ‘all the attributes and attitude’ to succeed while admitting that he and his coaching staff are looking forward to working with the Rangers youngster.

Speaking on Dumbarton’s official site, he said: “Mason is a player that Rangers’ coaching staff have extremely high hopes for, and it speaks volumes about the environment we have here that we are being trusted again to support their best talent through the next phase of his career.

“He gained vital experience last season during his loan spells, but now he’s determined to be a number one and get regular games under his belt.

“Competition for the number one jersey will be fierce, which can only help all of our keepers in their development.

“Mason has all the attributes and attitude to go far in the game and myself and the coaching team are excited to work with him.”

Munn will be hoping to get regular playing time with Dumbarton, while the Gers will keep an eye on the custodian’s development at the club.

Meanwhile, Thelo Aasgaard, another Rangers loanee, made his first start for Anderlecht last night in the Europa League against Lyon.