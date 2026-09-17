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Switzerland boss Murat Yakin has insisted that he will keep his own take private on the advice he shared with Sunderland star Granit Xhaka regarding a possible move to Chelsea.

The 33-year-old was central to Regis Le Bris’ side last term, steering the Black Cats towards a seventh-place Premier League finish and their long-awaited return to European football.

However, when Xabi Alonso arrived at Stamford Bridge to take charge of Chelsea during the summer, he was keen to reunite with the Swiss international after the pair enjoyed a successful spell together at Bayer Leverkusen.

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Chelsea therefore actively pursued the midfielder, although Xhaka eventually opted to continue his journey at the Stadium of Light, effectively bringing the prospect of an exit to an end.

The midfielder has spoken warmly about life in the north east, where the surroundings have struck a familiar chord by reminding him of his hometown.

Xhaka has continued to wield his influence for the Black Cats, with his presence once again telling on Wednesday night as Sunderland marked their return to European football with victory over AZ Alkmaar in their Europa League opener.

The midfielder has already made his ambition clear to get his hands on the Europa League silverware with Sunderland.

Club played for Basel Borussia Monchengladbach Arsenal Bayer Leverkusen Sunderland Clubs Granit Xhaka has played for

Now, when asked about Xhaka and Chelsea, Yakin revealed that the midfielder discussed the possibility with him, while underlining the personal bond between them.

But the Switzerland boss opted not to disclose his own thoughts on the potential transfer, insisting that whatever decision Xhaka made was the best for his future.

Yakin was quoted as saying by Swiss outlet Baz Online: “I have a close relationship with Granit.

“He also feels the need to discuss personal matters with me.

“He asked me about Chelsea too, but I’m keeping my opinion to myself.

“Whatever he’s decided is the right path”, Yakin smiled.

Whether Chelsea will return for Xhaka in a future window remains to be seen, although any attempt to prise him away from Sunderland would be far from straightforward for the Blues.

The Black Cats face a stern task against Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday, after which Xhaka will join up with the Swiss squad for Nations League duty.

A former Switzerland midfielder previously labelled Xhaka the greatest player of all time in the country’s history.