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Former Juventus star Mohamed Sissoko has full confidence that Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pape Matar Sarr will succeed at the Old Lady and has backed him to cause a surprise.

Sarr arrived at Tottenham from French outfit Metz in 2021, rated as a bright prospect and he has contributed for Spurs since he joined.

The midfielder’s energy in midfield has been lauded, but with a number of engine room arrivals, he slipped down the pecking order in N17 this summer.

The 24-year-old joined Serie A giants Juventus on a season-long loan and has been praised for moving ‘out of his comfort zone’.

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The Senegal international recently made his debut for Juventus in a 3-2 defeat to Sassuolo in Serie A, coming off the bench to replace Teun Koopmeiners.

Sissoko believes Sarr can establish himself as a regular in the starting eleven and is confident that he will surprise Italian football, being familiar with his box-to-box abilities.

The former Juventus star admitted that carrying the badge of the Old Lady will not be easy, but Sarr has experience being an important player for Senegal and Tottenham.

The 41-year-old acknowledged that Sarr has stepped into a completely different footballing set-up in Turin, and will need to showcase that he belongs at Juventus.

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Sissoko told Italian outlet Tutto Juve: “Playing for Juventus isn’t easy; this shirt always carries a lot of weight, even in difficult times like these.

“I’m familiar with his box-to-box ability; he’s an important player for Senegal and was one at Tottenham.

“Now he’s coming into a completely different style of football and a completely different environment, so it’ll be up to him to prove to people that he’s up to the standard of this club.

“He can earn himself a place in the starting line-up.

“And you’ll see, he’ll surprise you.”

During his time at Tottenham, Sarr has featured 141 times and scored eleven goals, while also contributing to eleven assists.

Sarr could also make his loan move to Juventus permanent, as the deal contains an obligation to buy if he features in more than 50 per cent of the Old Lady’s games, and a fee set at approximately €27m.

That offers Juventus some flexibility if they are not convinced about keeping him.

It remains to be seen whether Sarr will be able to impress the Juventus hierarchy and find a new home in Turin.