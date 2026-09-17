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Nottingham Forest striker Igor Jesus is held in ‘high regard’ by the Brazil national team and could return to contention if he rediscovers his best form.

Jesus joined the Tricky Trees during the summer transfer window of 2025 from Brazilian club Botafogo, signing a four-year contract with the City Ground side.

The 25-year-old quickly established himself as an important part of the squad, making 37 Premier League appearances last season while scoring six goals and providing four assists.

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This Premier League season, the attacker has made four appearances so far while scoring the winning goal in Nottingham Forest’s recent victory over Aston Villa.

Despite being a vital cog in the Tricky Trees squad, Jesus has not been able to establish himself as a regular in the Brazil national team.

Jesus, who made his debut for his country in 2024, has only been able to make five appearances for Brazil.

He was initially named in Brazil’s 55-man preliminary list but missed out on the final 26-man squad for the World Cup.

Club Years Coritiba 2019-2020 Shabab Al Ahli 2020-2024 Botafogo 2024-2025 Nottingham Forest 2025- Igor Jesus’ career history

However, according to Spanish daily AS, Brazil ‘hold him in high regard’ if he can rediscover his best form.

With a major part of the season left, the 25-year-old will look to deliver strong performances for Nottingham Forest to break into the national team, which is already stacked with quality players.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal to sign promising talent Michael Noonan from Shamrock Rovers, beating off competition from Ajax and Benfica for the striker.

If all goes according to plan, Noonan will join the City Ground outfit when the winter transfer window opens in January 2027.

The young striker will bolster the attacking options available to Oliver Glasner, who already has the likes of Chris Wood, Jesus, Liam Delap and Arnaud Kalimuendo at his disposal.