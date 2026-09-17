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AZ Alkmaar goalkeeper Jari De Busser has reflected on the atmosphere at the Stadium of Light following Wednesday night’s defeat to Sunderland, admitting that the packed crowd ‘does have an effect on you.’

The Black Cats returned to European competition for the first time in 53 years and marked the occasion with a three-point haul from their opening Europa League clash against AZ Alkmaar.

Sunderland edged past the Cheese Farmers 1-0, with Enzo Le Fee’s second-half penalty proving enough to settle the contest.

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The victory lifted Sunderland into seventh place in the table as they made a winning start to their return to the European stage.

De Busser, who made four saves on the night, acknowledged the intensity of the atmosphere at the Stadium of Light, admitting that playing in a packed stadium does have an effect on players, while stressing that his side were not fazed by the occasion.

He said AZ were able to play some really good football at times, even as Sunderland began to rely on their physical strength after taking the lead.

The 26-year-old added that AZ managed to break down that approach in the second half, allowing them to deal with Sunderland’s physical challenge more effectively.

Fixture Date Torreense (A) 15th October Lech Poznan (A) 22nd October GNK Dinamo (H) 5th November Sunderland’s next three Europa League fixtures

De Busser told the club’s in-house media (via Dutch outlet Voetbal Nieuws): “Intense – to say I was ‘impressed’ would be an exaggeration, but it does have an effect on you.

“It’s a lovely stadium and it’s packed to the rafters.

“We weren’t really fazed by it and at times we played some really good football.

“At one point, they wanted to defend their 1-0 lead and started relying on their physical strength.

“We did manage to break that down in the second half, though.”

Last season, the Stadium of Light proved a stronghold for Regis Le Bris’ side in the Premier League, with Sunderland losing just four home games throughout the campaign.

Their only Premier League win this season has also come on home soil, with Fulham beaten on Wearside.

Their next European assignment takes them away from home to face Torreense at the Estadio Manuel Marques in Portugal, with Sunderland hoping to carry the confidence from their opening win into another strong showing on the road.