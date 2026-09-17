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Fixture: Celtic vs Ferencvaros

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Martin O’Neill has picked his Celtic lineup vs Ferencvaros for this evening’s Europa League league phase clash at Celtic Park.

Celtic suffered a big blow at the weekend with a loss in the Glasgow derby which sent them tumbling out of the Scottish League Cup.

The performance at Ibrox was so bad that one journalist said he has now revised the view he had that Celtic would comfortably retain the Scottish Premiership title.

O’Neill will be keen to show that was just a one-off blip and beating Ferencvaros would rebuild some confidence this evening.

He does expect the visiting Hungarians to pose problems for his Celtic side and is not taking the Europa League clash lightly.

Ferencvaros arrive in Glasgow in superb form and had their own cup clash at the weekend, in the Hungarian Cup, which they won in style, seeing off Debrecen 7-0 away from home.

The two sides last came face to face with each other in the Europa League in 2021, with Celtic winning 2-0 at Parkhead and then going to Hungary and winning 3-2.

O’Neill would take either result tonight as he looks to steady the Celtic ship and open the Bhoys’ Europa League campaign strongly.

In goal in the Celtic lineup vs Ferencvaros this evening is Viljami Sinisalo, while Colby Donovan, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales and Kieran Tierney are at the back.

In the engine room, where O’Neill will want to see Celtic dominate the game, he picks Oliver Sorensen, Callum McGregor and Mika Baur, while Hassan and James Forrest support Camilo Duran in the final third.

There are a host of options on the bench for O’Neill to turn to if he needs to shake up his Celtic lineup vs Ferencvaros this evening and they include Kasper Hogh and Benjamin Nygren.

Celtic Lineup vs Ferencvaros

Sinisalo, Donovan, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Tierney, Sorensen, McGregor, Baur, Hassan, Forrest, Duran

Substitutes: Johnstone, Doohan, Lotomba, Trusty, Nygren, Hogh, McCowan, Tounetki, Murray, Ralston