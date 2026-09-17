Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have made enquiries about free agent striker Mauro Icardi, who is ‘looking for a major project’ as he weighs up his next destination, with the ‘environmental factor’ also set to influence his decision.

After four rounds of Premier League action, Roberto De Zerbi’s side are still searching for their first league goal of the season, leaving the Italian with a growing problem to address in the final third.

Matters were compounded further on Tuesday night when Spurs were knocked out of the EFL Cup following their defeat to Liverpool.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

De Zerbi is also without Richarlison for Premier League games, further weakening an attack that was already short on solutions and leaving the Lilywhites with limited options up front.

With the transfer window now closed, Spurs’ remaining route to reinforce their frontline lies in the free agent market, and Icardi has already emerged as a potential solution.

Now, according to Italian journalist Eleonora Trotta, Tottenham have ‘made enquiries’ about Icardi as they explore the possibility of bringing the experienced striker to north London.

The Argentine, who remains a free agent, is currently ‘looking for a major project’, while ‘the environmental factor’ will also have a bearing on his choice of next destination.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

It remains to be seen whether Spurs can convince Icardi to make the move to N17, with Italian and other foreign clubs also keen to secure the striker’s signature.

Icardi has considerable experience of Italian football from his spells with Inter Milan and Sampdoria, meaning a return to Serie A could represent a realistic avenue for the striker.

Spurs, however, could put forward a potentially more attractive financial package while also offering the prospect of Premier League football, factors that may help them sway the striker towards north London.

Whether Icardi can provide the answer to De Zerbi’s side’s woes in front of goal should become clearer in the coming days.

The 33-year-old’s most recent spell came with Galatasaray, where he spent the last three years before departing the Turkish giants during the summer.

Meanwhile, Spurs are already facing considerable criticism over their decision to allow striker Will Lankshear to leave during the summer window, with their current goalscoring struggles adding further scrutiny to the move.

The north London outfit’s next test comes against Aston Villa on Saturday, with former Premier League defender Martin Kelly suggesting that Dominic Solanke should be entrusted with leading the line on the occasion.